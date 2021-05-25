NFL rumors: Eagles' Darius Slay lobbying for a Julio Jones trade

Darius Slay wants Eagles to trade for Pro Bowl WR Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It looks like one of the greatest wide receivers of his era is going to start the 2021 season on a new team, and the football world is appropriately buzzing.

And that includes current players, who are all suddenly lobbying for Julio Jones to land on their team next year.

Jones said in a television appearance Monday (intentionally or not) that he is "outta" Atlanta, and also that he doesn't want to play for the Cowboys, lighting the football world on fire.

Unsurprisingly, vocal Eagles cornerback Darius Slay heard the news and had his own idea about where Jones should spend next year. I'll give you three guesses...

Ah, yes. This is basically the new normal in the NFL: any time a trade rumor is circulating, star players from all around the league start tweeting and subtweeting to gain attention and (successfully? unsuccessfully?) lobby their teams to make some calls.

The Eagles adding Jones would certainly be fun from a Madden-style, fantasy football-style perspective. And if you want to set up Jalen Hurts for success, giving him a wideout like Jones alongside rookie DeVonta Smith would definitely be a good step towards that goal.

Also, two notes that aren't very important but would make the trade fun: Jones would likely take Carson Wentz's old No. 11 jersey, and the Eagles open the 2021 season against the Falcons in Atlanta. Talk about storylines galore.

But can the Eagles actually land Jones?

Probably not. The 32-year-old All-Pro wide receiver carries a hefty price tag thanks to a three-year, $66 million extension he signed in 2019. Next year Jones carries a cap hit of roughly $23 million, which would be a tough squeeze on the Eagles' tight cap situation no matter who they ship out in a potential deal.

Story continues

Any Jones trade would cost a fair bit of draft capital - think at least one first-round pick, maybe two - and that's before Howie Roseman figures out the cap situation. It's just a bit too much to handle, and other teams with more flexible situations will probably be more willing to negotiate with the Falcons.

Plus, Roseman & Co. are more likely to keep that draft capital in store for next year in case Jalen Hurts doesn't pan out this season and the Eagles are looking for a quarterback again heading into 2022.

In short, Slay's new teammate in the secondary Anthony Harris summed the situation up pretty well:

Someone said Julio to Philly. People playing. — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 25, 2021

It'd be nice, but it's not going to happen.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube