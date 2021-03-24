NFL Rumors: DT Lawrence Guy to re-sign with Patriots on four-year deal

Report: Lawrence Guy finalizing deal to stay with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are finalizing another deal with one of their key free agents.

Hours after re-signing running back James White, the Patriots worked out a four-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Free-agent DT Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are working on finalizing a four-year deal for Guy to remain in New England — pending a physical — per sources. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

Guy had met with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week, but it appears the Super Bowl LIII champion will remain in New England for the foreseeable future.

In 2020, Guy tallied 57 tackles to go with two sacks and a fumble recovery. The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Patriots defensive line for the last four seasons.