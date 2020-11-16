NFL rumors: Drew Brees injury worsened after Kentavius Street's iffy penalty

Report: Street's controversial penalty worsened Brees' injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kentavius Street's controversial roughing-the-passer penalty on Drew Brees in the 49ers' loss Sunday might have exacerbated the New Orleans Saints quarterback's undisclosed injuries.

Brees has "multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side," ESPN's Ed Werder reported, citing sources, that medical evaluations revealed a day after the 49ers' 27-13 loss in New Orleans. Werder and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport separately reported Monday that Brees has been dealing with the rib injuries for some time, but the Saints didn't disclose it in the lead-up to Week 10.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco noted, New Orleans listed another injury entirely.

Drew Brees reportedly entered the game with “at least one cracked rib,” @RapSheet reports, but the Saints listed him on their practice reports throughout the week with only a “right shoulder” condition.https://t.co/kc0XZR11Zg https://t.co/jeHhOysvQ7 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 16, 2020

Street was flagged for roughing the passer with 8:42 remaining in the second quarter after sacking Brees. Third-and-18 at the 49ers' 29-yard line turned into first-and-10 at the 49ers' 11, and the Saints scored a touchdown two plays later. New Orleans tied the game 10-10 on the ensuing extra point, outscoring San Francisco 17-3 through the duration of the game.

Neither Street nor his injured 49ers teammates were happy with the call.

That is ridiculous. He turned to the side. Nothing more he can do? — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) November 15, 2020

The zebras 😤 — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@Quaski29) November 15, 2020

I don’t understand that call!! Street landed off to the side smh — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 15, 2020

Brees played for the remainder of the first half following Street's called-back sack, but Jameis Winston spelled him at the start of the third quarter. Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards and no touchdowns.

Street's roughing-the-passer penalty was his first of the season, and he could be subject to a $15,000 fine if the NFL determines the penalty warranted supplemental discipline.

