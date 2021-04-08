NFL rumors: It's 'doubtful' Patriots' Julian Edelman can play entire 2021 season

Report: It's 'doubtful' Julian Edelman can play entire 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When will we see Julian Edelman play for the New England Patriots next?

The veteran wide receiver underwent a knee procedure in October. His last game was a Week 7 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 25. He missed the final 10 games of the 2020 season as the Patriots struggled to a 7-9 finish. He also was less than 100 percent throughout the second half of the 2019 campaign despite playing all 16 games.

If the 34-year-old wideout does play during the 2021 NFL season, it sure doesn't sound like it will be the entire 17-game slate.

"According to a source familiar with Edelman’s situation, it’s doubtful he will be able to play the entire 2021 season," The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Thursday. "The knee has already hampered him for the better part of two years."

Next Pats Podcast: How the Sam Darnold trade could impact the Patriots’ draft plans | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Edelman's injury was one of the reasons why the Patriots' passing attack ranked among the league's worst last season.

The team has taken major steps to correct that over the offseason, primarily in free agency. The Patriots signed veteran wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, while also adding tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

New England also has nine picks in this month's 2021 NFL Draft and could target a wide receiver after not selecting one in the 2020 draft.

Edelman has played 11 seasons for the Patriots and ranks as one of the best offensive players in franchise history. He can still be an productive player when healthy, but staying healthy consistently has proven to be a challenge over the last two years.