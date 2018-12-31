NFL rumors: Dolphins want to interview Patriots' Brian Flores for coach job originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The list of teams interested in interviewing New England Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching job is quickly growing.

The Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos reportedly have requested permission to interview Flores. Now, we can add the Miami Dolphins to that group, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami Dolphins requested an HC interview with Patriots' DC Brian Flores, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase on Monday after back-to-back seasons without playoff football. Miami finished the 2018 season with a 7-9 record, good enough for second place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins have employed nine different head coaches (including interim coaches) since 2000. Flores has done a great job in New England and certainly is qualified for a head coaching opportunity of his own.

In the meantime, Flores and the Patriots coaching staff is preparing for their Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 13.

