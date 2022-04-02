NFL rumors: Dolphins trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots for draft pick

Report: Dolphins trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots for draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have finally made a meaningful upgrade at wide receiver, and it surprisingly has materialized via a trade with an AFC East rival.

The Miami Dolphins are trading wideout DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots likely will receive a 2023 third-round compensatory pick for losing cornerback J.C. Jackson in NFL free agency last month, which would obviously soften the blow of giving up their own 2023 third-rounder to get Parker.

Parker tallied 40 receptions for 515 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games last season. At 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, Parker has the combination of size and speed the Patriots lack on the outside. This makes him an excellent fir in New England's offense.

Back in 2019, the lone full season of DeVante Parkerâ€™s career, he caught 72 passes for over 1,200 yards and nine TDs.



His quarterback that year was Ryan Fitzpatrick. His offensive coordinator that year was former Patriots receivers coach Chad Oâ€™Shea, who ran a NE-style offense. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 2, 2022

Parker has two years left on his contract:

Parker has 2 years left on his deal, at 8.74 mil and 9 mil. The dead cap hit if they were to move on from him after this season would be around 2.7. Again, if you're into the cap actually being a thing... https://t.co/MOcMfSMDDK — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 2, 2022

The Dolphins are trading from a position of strength at wide receiver. They traded for star wideout Tyreek Hill last month and had a lot of quality players at the position. Now Miami has more draft capital to use in other trades, or it could keep these picks and address other roster weaknesses.