The Miami Dolphins have reportedly traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending any chance the Patriots had to secure their division rival's young star.

The Steelers will send their 2020 first round pick to the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick, giving Miami three first round picks and six total selections in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft.

Fitzpatrick, a versatile safety with experience playing both safety spots along with slot and outside corner, will help a Steelers secondary that was completely obliterated by the Patriots in Week 1. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the rest of the season, so it will be up to Mason Rudolph to lead the Steeler offense after their defense gets a major upgrade.

This also takes a potential trade off the table for the Patriots. Our own Phil Perry outlined why it would have made a ton of sense for the Patriots to try and pry Fitzpatrick away from Miami, but it appears the Dolphins will deal their first round selection from 2018 to one of New England's rivals.

Jalen Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars on Monday, so if the Patriots are willing to give up a first round pick for some help in the secondary, there's still an elite option out there. However, New England's corner group has been exceptional during the first two weeks of 2019.

NFL Rumors: Dolphins trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston