It appears Brian Flores and the Dolphins are embracing a tank. In a shocking move on cutdown day, Miami sent prized left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in exchange for multiple draft picks, per Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

The Dolphins' haul includes two first round picks and one second round pick from Houston, along with Johnson Bademosi and Julian Davenport.

This comes on a day where the Texans traded star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks for a third round pick and two linebackers. While they weakened their defensive line, they turned around and bolstered a severe weakness at left tackle.

On Miami's end, they continue to unload talent for cap space and future draft picks. They were reportedly eyeing quarterbacks at the top of the 2020 NFL Draft, including Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. This is good news for the Patriots since they'll see the Dolphins twice in the regular season, but they will likely be a team to keep an eye on with the amount of future assets they currently hold.

For Brian Flores resetting a team's culture to model what the Patriots have built over the last 20 years definitely doesn't happen overnight. In the meantime, quarterback Josh Rosen will try to prove he's a franchise quarterback with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. That is, of course, once he supplants Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job.

NFL Rumors: Dolphins trade Laremy Tunsil to Texans for multiple future draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston