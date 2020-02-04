NFL Rumors: Dolphins out of Tom Brady sweepstakes ... with one caveat

Apparently Stephen Ross wasn't just posturing.

The Miami Dolphins owner said recently he wasn't sure why New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would want to sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported Monday that Ross' sentiment was "genuine."

"According to one source, Miami is unlikely to strongly pursue Brady in free agency," Jackson wrote.

The Dolphins -- a young team flush with cap space led by a former Patriots assistant in head coach Brian Flores -- seemed like an enticing destination for Brady should he leave New England.

But Miami apparently is committed to its rebuild, and signing a 42-year-old quarterback (regardless of his talent) certainly wouldn't fit that philosophy.

So, Brady will have no involvement with the Dolphins, right?

Not necessarily. Jackson also addressed the rumor that the six-time Super Bowl champion could purchase a minority stake in the Dolphins.

"The source could not rule out the possibility ... that Brady might someday - well down the road - buy a minority stake in the team," Jackson wrote.

As Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last week, Ross' business partner, Bruce Beal, has an option to buy the team and in theory could sell a portion of his stake to Brady.

Ross (like Brady, a Michigan alum) said recently he has no plans to sell the Dolphins, so an ownership change doesn't appear imminent.

As for 2020 free agency, it appears you can cross Miami off Brady's list of potential destinations.

