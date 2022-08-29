NFL Rumors: Dolphins sign Trey Flowers ahead of Patriots matchup

Report: Dolphins sign ex-Patriots DE ahead of teams' Week 1 matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have another former player to contended with during their season opener in Miami.

The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Trey Flowers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The deal is worth $2.1 million with the chance to reach $3 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Flowers spent his first four NFL seasons in New England after the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He racked up 21 sacks over those four seasons as a productive defensive end, helping the Patriots win two Super Bowls before signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2019 to play for then-head coach Matt Patricia.

Flowers dealt with multiple injuries in Detroit, missing 19 games over the past two seasons. But he was a productive player when healthy and gets a Week 1 matchup against a Patriots offense led by Patricia, who is New England's de facto play-caller entering the season.

The 29-year-old edge rusher will reunite with fellow ex-Patriot Elandon Roberts, who projects as a starting linebacker for Miami. The Dolphins' defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer, is also a Patriots alum, having spent 13 seasons in Foxboro as an assistant coach.

Patriots-Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.