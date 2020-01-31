NFL rumors: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn't exactly embracing Tom Brady rumors

The Tom Brady rumors have been percolating throughout the assembled media at the Super Bowl and beyond. Vegas? (click here.) Nashville? (here.) Los Angeles? (here.)

And...site of Super Bowl 54 itself - Miami.

TB12 taking his talents to South Beach?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was playing it coy, via Safid Deen, who covers the Dolphins for the Sun-Sentinel of South Florida.

#Dolphins owner Steve Ross on Tom Brady: "I heard he's going to be a free agent but I heard we're not allowed to talk to him until March."



Ross also adds re: Brady: I don't know why he would want to come to the Dolphins, we're a team trying to build for the future.



— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) January 31, 2020

Why Miami? They could use an upgrade at quarterback - though Ryan Fitzpatrick said this week he intends to return to the Dolphins.

Also, coach Brian Flores is a former Patriots assistant. They've got $100 million in cap space. It's not 30 degrees there today and isn't during the football season. The Bradys have a vacation home in Costa Rica, a short flight from Miami. It seems a natural place to expand the TB12 brand. Ross, like Brady, is a Michigan alum.

There's also a rumored possible ownership stake available to Brady from Ross' partner Bruce Beal, first reported by NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline this week and echoed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Friday.

Story continues

Still, Flores parting ways with offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, another former Patriots assistant, was also said to cast doubt on the Dolphins as a landing spot for Brady.

And then there's Sun-Sentinel sports columnist Dave Hyde calling Brady-to-the-Dolphins the "dumbest rumor of the week" at the Super Bowl.

Hyde writes:

It would be the saddest sight you can imagine in sports - an aging superstar on an awful team for his final days. Think Joe Namath on the Rams - tripled for cringe factor.

Only six more weeks of this.

NFL rumors: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn't exactly embracing Tom Brady rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston