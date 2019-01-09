NFL rumors: Dolphins only option for Brian Flores with Browns, Broncos jobs now filled? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores has interviewed with several NFL teams for open head coach jobs, but it looks like only one of those positions is still available.

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos interviewed Flores, but decided to hire different candidates Wednesday. The Browns hired Freddie Kitchens, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. The Broncos hired Vic Fangio, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Flores also reportedly drew interest from the Green Bay Packers, but they hired Matt LaFleur to be their new head coach earlier in the week.

So, where does Flores stand? The Miami Dolphins could be his only remaining option, and he reportedly is near or at the top of the Dolphins' list. The Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets are the only three teams without a head coach at the moment. There haven't been any rumors or reports, as of this writing, saying Flores is a top candidate for the Jets or Bengals.

Flores is not able to leave the Patriots for another job until New England's season ends. The Patriots begin their playoff run Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers for an AFC divisional round matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.