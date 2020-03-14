Kyle Van Noy's future with the New England Patriots, much like Tom Brady's, is up in the air.

Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, expressed interest in remaining with the Patriots at the end of January, but since it may be difficult for New England to re-sign both him and Brady, he may be on the move.

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have an interest in acquiring Van Noy once free agency begins on Wednesday, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins will have about $95 million in salary-cap space, and their pursuit of Van Noy could grow, Wolfe mentions, because Miami is looking for a pass-rusher after finishing last in sacks (23) in 2019.

It actually wouldn't be too surprising if Van Noy happened to show similar interest in the Dolphins, since Miami head coach Brian Flores had multiple roles in the Patriots organization, including linebackers' coach and defensive play-caller.

Van Noy isn't the only player Miami is looking to snag from New England once free agency officially begins Wednesday, they also reportedly have interest in guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras and safety Devin McCourty. The Dolphins are also expected to check in on former Patriot and current Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan as well.

The Patriots will have some holes to fill if they lose any of the players the Dolphins are reportedly eyeing.

NFL Rumors: Dolphins expected to show interest in Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston