NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'checked in on' Patriots center Ted Karras

The New England Patriots retained one of their key free agent offensive linemen on Monday when they slapped Joe Thuney with the franchise tag. But they may lose another of their 2019 starters this offseason.

It doesn't seem like center Ted Karras will be back. With David Andrews potentially returning after blood clots caused him to miss the entire 2019 season, Karras wouldn't have a starting job in New England. But his performance last year makes him a worthy starter candidate.

Karras started 16 of the Patriots' 17 games and held up well at the center position. He logged 1,051 snaps and allowed just two sacks and three penalties on the year.

Thus, it's no surprise that Karras is drawing interest in free agency. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins are interested in Karras and "checked in on" him during the first day of legal tampering.

Per source, Dolphins checked in on Patriots free agent center Ted Karras today. No offer as of this moment, but sides expected to talk again. Fluid situation. Dolphins sizing up center options. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 16, 2020

Karras had previously been tied to the Dolphins, and it makes sense that they'd be interested in him. Dolphins coach Brian Flores saw him in action during his time with the Patriots and the Dolphins could use an upgrade at center over Daniel Kilgore.

It's also worth noting that the Dolphins appear to be focused on upgrading their offensive line. They signed Ereck Flowers to a three-year, $30 million deal earlier in the day and he'll likely play left guard for the squad. Karras could potentially play next to him and strengthen the interior O-Line, which was a big weakness for the Dolphins last season.

We'll see if the Dolphins continue to show an interest in Karras. But at the moment, it seems that Karras won't be back in New England. The Patriots simply don't have the cap space to sign Karras and they may not have a starting spot for him either.

