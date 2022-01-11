NFL rumors: Dolphins ask to interview 49ers' Mike McDaniel for head coach job

Report: Dolphins request to interview 49ers OC McDaniel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With "Black Monday" in the rearview mirror, teams are putting in their requests to interview coaches and front-office executives for their vacancies.

The 49ers expect members of their coaching staff and front office to be in high demand. That includes offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel who the Miami Dolphins have requested to interview for their head coaching position, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #49ers OC Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job, per source.



The Yale grad is Kyle Shanahan's longtime right-hand man and run-game guru. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The Dolphins stunned a lot of people Monday when they parted ways with head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. The Dolphins started the season 1-7 before winning eight of their last nine to finish the season at 9-8.

While Flores never lost the team, the lack of staff continuity under Flores led owner Stephen Ross to make a change. The Dolphins had four offensive coordinators, two defensive coordinators, and four offensive line coaches in three seasons with Flores at the helm.

McDaniel is in his fifth season with the 49ers and is in his first as offensive coordinator. He served as the 49ers' run-game coordinator from 2018-20 and was a run game specialist during his first season with the 49ers in 2017.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he has seen head-coach qualities from both McDaniel and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans while also lauding the work done by assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, both of whom the New York Giants reportedly have requested to interview for their general manager position.

Story continues

“Oh, definitely," Shanahan said. "I've seen head coach qualities out of DeMeco when he was a player. When he was a quality control, when he was a linebacker coach and now when he is a coordinator. So he's always had those qualities, it's just about him getting the reps and getting the experience. It’s a matter of time with him. And he has already got enough, so if a team comes calling, they'll get a hell of a one, but I don't want to lose him yet. So hopefully for my sake, and the Niners’ sake, they let him get a few more years here, but I know he's ready. And I feel the same way about Mike.

We’ve got a good staff here. And what A.P. has done for us in our five years here and how much he's helped us build this. What [director of player personnel] Ran Carthon has done. We’ve got a lot of guys here who I feel very fortunate to have.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast