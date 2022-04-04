NFL rumors: DeVante Parker 'made it clear' he wanted to be a Patriots player

Report: DeVante Parker 'made it clear' he wanted to be a Patriots player originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the Patriots reportedly acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins over the weekend, the interest between New England and the talented wide receiver was mutual.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, not only did the Patriots see Parker as an upgrade to their wide receiver depth chart, the 29-year-old veteran was intent on getting to Foxboro.

"From my understanding, this is someone (Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick has liked for a long time," Rapoport reported Monday. "He's always respected (Parker's) skill set and someone he considers a solid addition to his receiving corps.

"It went the other way, too. DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots. He didn't have a no-trade clause, so he didn't have the power like that. But from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots. As soon as general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal they could get, it worked out well for all sides."

From NFL Now: This weekend, the #Dolphins traded WR DeVante Parker to the #Patriotsâ€¦ with Parker making clear thatâ€™s where he wanted to play. pic.twitter.com/Jkg8tbEVBg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Parker, if healthy, should play a meaningful role in the Patriots offense as the big, strong, speedy wideout the team has been missing for a few years. Parker's ability to make tough, contested catches on deep passes and on the outside should give quarterback Mac Jones another dependable target in the passing attack.

He tallied 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Dolphins last season. His best season as a pro came in 2019 when he posted career highs of 72 receptions, 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

Parker is also a low-cost gamble for the Patriots. He has two more years remaining on his contract with a team-friendly salary cap hit under $10 million.