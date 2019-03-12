NFL rumors: Details of Trey Flowers' Lions contract finally revealed originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trey Flowers is going to be a very rich man.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former New England Patriots defensive end is going to make $18 million per season with $56 million in guarantees in his five-year free agent contract with the Detroit Lions, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The #Lions are giving Trey Flowers a five-year, $90 million contract that includes $56M in guarantees, source said. $40M fully guaranteed at signing. #Patriots weren't going there. Big deal for Detroit's new big edge presence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019

The MMQB's Albert Breer tweeted more information about the contract.

New Lions DE Trey Flowers is set to sign a five-year, $90 million deal, and it is a whopper from a cashflow standpoint.



• $28.875 million in 2018.

• $40 million over first 2 years.

• $54.374 million over first 3 years.



First two years are fully guaranteed.











— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2019

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry put the details in perspective.

Story continues

Only edge defenders who've seen more guaranteed at signing are Vernon ($40.5M), Miller ($42M) and Mack ($60M).



AAV of $18M exceeded by only Miller ($19M), Lawrence (one year, $20.6M) and Mack ($23.5M). https://t.co/b8okqiioTj



— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 12, 2019

After seeing these financial numbers, it's not surprising Flowers isn't returning to the Patriots. Bill Belichick rarely spends big in free agency, and he's proven many times he can find suitable replacements when top free agents depart.

The loss of Flowers will be felt, however. He led the Patriots with 7.5 sacks and 20 QB hits last season. The Patriots are a bit thin on the defensive line at the moment, but they still have options on the free-agent market, in addition to a league-high 12 picks in next month's 2019 NFL Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.