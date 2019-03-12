NFL rumors: Details of Trey Flowers' Lions contract finally revealed

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

NFL rumors: Details of Trey Flowers' Lions contract finally revealed originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trey Flowers is going to be a very rich man.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The former New England Patriots defensive end is going to make $18 million per season with $56 million in guarantees in his five-year free agent contract with the Detroit Lions, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The MMQB's Albert Breer tweeted more information about the contract.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry put the details in perspective.

After seeing these financial numbers, it's not surprising Flowers isn't returning to the Patriots. Bill Belichick rarely spends big in free agency, and he's proven many times he can find suitable replacements when top free agents depart.

The loss of Flowers will be felt, however. He led the Patriots with 7.5 sacks and 20 QB hits last season. The Patriots are a bit thin on the defensive line at the moment, but they still have options on the free-agent market, in addition to a league-high 12 picks in next month's 2019 NFL Draft. 

Click to follow our Patriots offseason tracker>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next