NFL Rumors: Details of David Andrews' new contract with Patriots

David Andrews opted to return to the New England Patriots in free agency, and he took a hometown discount to do it.

The two-time Super Bowl champion center signed a four-year contract that turned out to be an absolute bargain. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin shared the details of Andrews' deal on Saturday.

Check them out below:

C David Andrews:

Max value: 4 years, $19m (plus $2m incentives)

Full guarantee: 2 years, $6.5m

2021 cash: $2.5-3m

2021 cap number: $1.75m



Andrews has $6.5m guaranteed over two years, can make up to $8m if he plays in all 32 games, and can make $10m if he reaches incentives. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 20, 2021

For a four-time captain and one of the most reliable centers in the game, it's tough to beat that.

Andrews presumably will retain his role as the starting center on an offensive line that looks strong heading into the 2021 campaign. Trent Brown also was brought back to New England via trade this offseason, and Ted Karras was signed while Andrews' future with the Patriots was up in the air.

Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown are set to be the starting tackles with Michael Onwenu and Shaq Mason at the guard spots. Karras likely will be the top interior reserve while Justin Herron serves as a swing tackle.