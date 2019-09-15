NFL Rumors: Details of Antonio Brown's settlement discussions with Britney Taylor emerge

Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer, and new details regarding his settlement negotiations with Britney Taylor have been reported by Jeff Darlington.

According to Darlington, Brown entered settlement discussions with Taylor in April, resulting in a 10 p.m. deadline last Sunday to sign a monetary agreement that would have ended the sexual assault claims. Brown refused to sign it, so Taylor's attorney filed the lawsuit two days later.

Taylor, who is accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape, is scheduled to meet with the NFL on Monday as the league ramps up its investigation of the claims. Brown was not placed on the commissioner's exempt list before Week 2 and is expected to play for the Patriots in Miami.

The Patriots and the NFL had limited knowledge of the claims against Brown due to the settlement negotiations. According to Ian Rapoport, if the Patriots had known about the impending allegations against Brown, owner Robert Kraft would not have signed off on the signing.

Brown has not been criminally charged as of now.

