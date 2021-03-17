NFL rumors: Deshaun Watson 'wants to play' for 49ers, Broncos in trade

Report: Deshaun 'wants to play' with 49ers or Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A crazy week for the 49ers just somehow got even crazier.

With the NFL's free-agency signing period set to officially open Wednesday, the 49ers already have made a rash of moves, including bringing back Kyle Juszczyk on a record-setting five-year deal.

But even with the free-agent market heating up, the quarterback rumors are far from stopping.

The Athletic's NFL Insider and former NFL general manger Michael Lombardi said Tuesday that reported 49ers trade target and disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would prefer to play in either Denver or San Francisco, a report that obviously would up the ante on San Francisco's pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler.

"[Watson] controls where he wants to go," Lombardi said on The Rich Eisen Show, citing Watons' no-trade clause. "The rumor is he doesn't want to play in New York, he doesn't want to play in Miami. He wants to play in Denver and San Francisco."

That'll certainly raise the eyebrows of the 49ers' front office.

Although general manager John Lynch has remained committed to Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback come 2021, the possibility of acquiring Watson changes that dramatically. Additionally, as Lombardi notes, should Watson remain adamant in wanting to play in the Bay, the 49ers can use that to their advantage when working out a potential trade.

"So, say [Watson] says, 'I only want to go to San Francisco,'" Lombardi said. "Well now, San Francisco has all the leverage in the trade."

There's still a lot to unpack here, as the Texans repeatedly have said Watson isn't going anywhere and he will be Houston's quarterback next season.

However, it appears the rumors between the 25-year-old star quarterback and the 49ers aren't going anywhere either.

Strap in, folks. This saga is only getting started.

