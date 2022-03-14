NFL rumors: Deshaun Watson 'rejected' Eagles, eyes Saints or Panthers

Deshaun Watson reportedly eyeing just two NFC teams in trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Any Eagles fans who entertained dreams of Deshaun Watson donning the midnight green will reportedly have to look elsewhere for their 2022 QB1.

As the NFL's free agency tampering window opened Monday, the market for Watson - who did not face criminal charges stemming from nine charges of sexual assault and sexual harassment when a Texas jury convened last Friday - was expected to heat up. Watson is still facing 22 civil cases, but teams were reportedly more concerned with the possibility of jail time. (Make of that what you will.)

By early Monday evening, it sounded like the Watson market had indeed heated up and crystallized.

The Houston Chronicle's Texans insider John McClain, the most plugged-in reporter who covers the Texans by a country mile, joined Charlotte sports radio station WFNZ on Monday to talk Watson and the Panthers, who are considered the leading team chasing a Watson trade.

The Eagles have reportedly been monitoring the situation, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly gave the front office the "green light" to pursue a trade at one point last year, but McClain made it pretty clear that Watson does not want to play for the Eagles:

â€œHeâ€™s rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans.â€



- @McClain_on_NFL to me just now on @wfnz re: Deshaun Watsonâ€™s next destination. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) March 14, 2022

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means unless he suddenly has a change of heart about his preferred destinations there's no way for the Texans to send him to Philadelphia even if Howie Roseman offers five first-round picks.

I think that's good.

As obviously talented as Watson is, it would be a very slimy and unpleasant way for the Eagles to go about trying to win. Just because Watson dodges criminal charges doesn't mean he's the kind of guy you need to go out and add to your team; the idea that Lurie is even willing to take that shot is a bit of a bummer.

Cost-wise, yes Watson is worth three first-round picks and a player. He's an incredible talent, he's young, and he would change the Eagles' franchise for the next decade.

But he would also alienate a large swath of the Eagles' fanbase, and justifiably so. I'd imagine many Eagles fans are more than happy to give Jalen Hurts another year and win fewer games than they would with Watson if they can feel good about rooting for the Birds on Sundays this fall.

We'll see where this winds up, but right now it doesn't sound like Watson's path is pointing towards South Philly.