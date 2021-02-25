NFL rumors: Deshaun Watson reiterates trade desire, Texans won't budge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Watson reiterates desire for trade, Texans won't budge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The modicum of hope 49ers fans are clinging to in regards to a potential trade for Deshaun Watson hasn't expired just yet.

The disgruntled superstar quarterback has reiterated his desire to be traded by the Houston Texans, and told the organization he doesn't intend to play another down for them, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Thursday citing league sources.

Watson also posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday seeming to indicate his continued frustrations with the franchise that drafted him back in 2017.

The 25-year-old reportedly has privately indicated that the 49ers are among the NFL teams he'd most like to be traded to. Houston, however, hasn't wavered from its public stance that the team will not be moving Watson after signing him to a contract extension before the 2020 season, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported citing league sources.

RELATED: Report: 49ers meet with two intriguing NFL draft prospects

General manager John Lynch once again confirmed that the 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021 this week, but he also certainly will check in on the viability of a trade for Watson, especially if he truly has some interest in coming to the Bay Area.

This situation likely will continue to simmer throughout the offseason, as both sides don't appear to be budging in the slightest.

The 49ers will be among a number of teams vying for Watson's services, but given Watson's no-trade clause, he could choose his final destination.

We'll have to see if that destination ends up manifesting in the Bay Area.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories