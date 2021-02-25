NFL rumors: Deshaun Watson reiterates trade desire, Texans won't budge

Report: Watson reiterates desire for trade, Texans won't budge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The modicum of hope 49ers fans are clinging to in regards to a potential trade for Deshaun Watson hasn't expired just yet.

The disgruntled superstar quarterback has reiterated his desire to be traded by the Houston Texans, and told the organization he doesn't intend to play another down for them, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Thursday citing league sources.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson's end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

Watson also posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday seeming to indicate his continued frustrations with the franchise that drafted him back in 2017.

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

The 25-year-old reportedly has privately indicated that the 49ers are among the NFL teams he'd most like to be traded to. Houston, however, hasn't wavered from its public stance that the team will not be moving Watson after signing him to a contract extension before the 2020 season, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported citing league sources.

The #Texans remain unwilling to discuss QB Deshaun Watson with other teams, some of whom have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers, per sources.



Watson spoke briefly to coach David Culley recently, but the two still haven’t met in person. Houston not budging. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2021

General manager John Lynch once again confirmed that the 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021 this week, but he also certainly will check in on the viability of a trade for Watson, especially if he truly has some interest in coming to the Bay Area.

This situation likely will continue to simmer throughout the offseason, as both sides don't appear to be budging in the slightest.

The 49ers will be among a number of teams vying for Watson's services, but given Watson's no-trade clause, he could choose his final destination.

We'll have to see if that destination ends up manifesting in the Bay Area.

