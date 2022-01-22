NFL rumors: DeMeco Ryans sets Vikings interview; Raiders also interested

Report: 49ers DC Ryans sets Vikings interview; LV also interested originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans continues to draw significant interest from around the NFL, as he already has one head-coaching interview set and another team interested. Ryans will interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and also has interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning citing league sources.

The Vikings previously had requested to interview Ryans last weekend, before the 49ers' controversial win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

The 49ers were a top-ten scoring defense in 2021 for Ryans' first season as defensive coordinator. He took over for Robert Saleh, who left the 49ers to accept the New York Jets' position last offseason.

Ryans will be hoping he still has at least one more game left with the 49ers by Sunday, as San Francisco takes on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Perhaps we will see a second consecutive offseason with a 49ers defensive coordinator moving up into the head-coaching ranks.

