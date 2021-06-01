NFL rumors: Delanie Walker to work out with 49ers, reunion possible

Report: 49ers to workout TE Walker for possible reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The year of friends reuniting could be coming to the Bay Area.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that free-agent tight end Delanie Walker is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Free agent TE Delanie Walker is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the #49ers tomorrow, source says. Perhaps another stint with the Niners for Walker, who was with them from 2006-12.



Walker sat out last year but said on the @PatMcAfeeShow in December he would play in ‘21. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 1, 2021

Walker, 36, was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2013 seasons.

The veteran tight end did not play in the NFL last season. Injuries also held him to seven games in 2019 and only one game in 2018. But in 2017, his last fully healthy season, Walker made his third straight Pro Bowl with the Titans.

Walker caught 74 passes for 807 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

From 2013 through 2017, Walker averaged 71 receptions for 831 yards and five touchdowns. He excelled in a much larger role after leaving the 49ers.

With the 49ers, where he served as more of a complementary piece, Walker just 18 receptions for 209 yards and one TD.

Though he has a lot of mileage on his body, taking a year off could be the best thing for Walker. If he proves he's healthy, it certainly is worth the gamble of bringing him back to the 49ers.

