NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel to skip on-field OTA workouts until new contract

Report: Deebo to skip on-field OTA workouts until contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel wants a contract extension from the 49ers and the star "wide back" reportedly won't take part in the on-field portion of the offseason program until he gets on.

This offseason already has seen Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs get massive new deals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin won't participate on field this offseason until they are taken care of by their respective teams.

Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teamsâ€™ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

The 49ers' offseason program begins Tuesday, and there is still the possibility that Samuel could show up and participate in the off-field portion.

This isn't a surprising step for a player of Samuel's caliber who is entering the final year of his contract. One injury could dramtically impact both his value during contract negotiations and the 49ers' chances of competing in 2022.

At this point, the offseason program is voluntary. The 49ers will hold mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

Samuel's apparent dissatisfaction with his contract status has been evident ever since he removed traces of the 49ers from his social media pages. The South Carolina product went on social media Friday and said he has been getting death threats and racial slurs from fans during this period of time.

There's no reason to suggest the 49ers' view on extending Samuel has changed. The 49ers have never felt the need to ink lucrative contract extensions this far in advance of training camp. Fred Warner's extension happened in mid-July and George Kittle got his big deal in mid-August.

Story continues

The 49ers view Samuel as a long-term building block for their franchise. He's a player who coach Kyle Shanahan trusts in multiple roles. A deal more likely than not will get done.

From Samuel's point of view, there's no reason to be on the field until you're taken care of financially. We're still in mid-April, so expect the 49ers to remain patient and get a deal done with Samuel on their expected timeline.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast