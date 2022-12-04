NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel plans to play in 49ers-Dolphins barring setback

Report: Deebo 'plans to play' vs. Dolphins barring setback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly will be on the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel practiced sparingly this week as he dealt with a deep thigh bruise, but the star wideout "plans to play" in the highly anticipated Week 13 matchup with Miami, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing a source.

Samuel was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and didn't practice at all on Thursday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan went on KNBR on Friday morning and said Samuel likely would be a game-time decision Sunday, depending on how the receiver looked in practice that day.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Friday afternoon that Samuel wasn't on the practice field for warmups that day but later was seen in uniform and on the field.

After practice, Shanahan told reporters Samuel's thigh bruise wasn't doing "as good' as the team expected it to be doing by then.

Still, it looks as if Samuel might be good to go unless his injury flares up before Sunday's 1:05 p.m. kickoff.

Samuel reportedly planning to play on Sunday is fantastic news for the 49ers, who will need all the help they can get as they go up against Mike McDaniel and the 8-3 Dolphins.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast