NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel injury not serious; expected to miss time

Josh Schrock
·2 min read
Report: Deebo's injury not serious, but expected to miss time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Wide receiver and offensive weapon Deebo Samuel left Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings with a groin injury, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the injury is not expected to be serious. Samuel, however, reportedly is expected to miss some time, per Rapoport.

Samuel rushed six times for 66 yards and two touchdowns Sunday before leaving in the second half after feeling something in his groin after taking a handoff. 

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move,” Samuel said after the game. “I was just like ‘Let’s not make that that worse. That’s why I went down. Not too much concern. Got an MRI in the morning and we will see how it goes.” 

RELATED: Where 49ers sit in NFL power rankings after win vs. Vikings

Samuel wasn't the only 49er who was dinged up against the Vikings.

Star linebacker Fred Warner left the game with a hamstring injury and rookie running back Trey Sermon exited with an ankle injury. Both will get MRIs on Monday, along with Samuel, to determine the extent of their injuries.

Samuel has been the 49ers' clear-cut MVP so far this season. On Sunday, Samuel became just the third player in history with at least 1,000 receiving yards, plus at least five receiving touchdowns and five touchdowns running the ball. He has done so in just 11 games.

If Samuel does have to miss time, the 49ers will need to rely on the resurgent Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle to carry the passing attack in his absence.

The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals in the next two weeks.

