NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel hasn't rescinded trade request from 49ers

Deebo Samuel reportedly still wants out.

On Sunday's episode of "SportsCenter," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing sources, that a trade request from the 49ers remains on the table from the star receiver's camp.

"I'm told status quo is really when he reported to minicamp; that's the last piece of news that we have here," Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report). "Nothing else significant has happened behind the scenes between Samuel and the 49ers. In fact, he hasn't officially rescinded his trade request as far as I've heard."

Now, there's a reasonable explanation for this report. The biggest reason for Samuel's trade request is his desire for a contract extension, which he still has yet to receive from San Francisco.

After skipping voluntary organized team activities, Samuel did report to mandatory minicamp in early June to avoid getting fined, a hopeful sign that an extension could get worked out between the two parties before the 2022 season begins.

49ers general manager John Lynch has been clear about the team's plan for Samuel, especially after he wasn't dealt on draft night, which many viewed as San Francisco's best chance to receive proper assets for its star wide-back.

“Well, we haven’t traded him," general manager John Lynch said earlier this month at the annual Dwight Clark Legacy Series. "I’ve used the word ‘fool.’ I’d be a fool to trade him."

"The 49ers are still hopeful that they can mend this relationship [and] come to a long-term agreement at some point," Fowler said Sunday. "Could be closer to training camp or around then, but they'll chip away at this. And really, the trade market has sizzled; around draft time was really the best time to do that. Now, there really hasn't been a lot of buzz or traction."

The goal on both sides seems to remain the same: Deebo wants a new deal, and the 49ers want to keep their star receiver in the Bay.

