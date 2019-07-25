NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel agrees to terms on rookie contract with 49ers

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly became the last of the 49ers' eight draft picks to agree terms on his rookie contract. Samuel and the 49ers reached an agreement Thursday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rappoport.

Last one: The #49ers and WR Deebo Samuel have agreed to terms, source said. He's reporting to camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2019

Samuel, the No. 36 overall pick in the draft, is set to make nearly $7.7 million on his four-year contract, including a signing bonus of approximately $3.62 million.

Samuel's annual charges against the salary cap will be nearly $1.4 million this year, $1.75 million in 2020, $2.1 million in 2021, and $2.5 million in 2022.

The 49ers used their second-round pick on Samuel, who impressed the organization as part of the 49ers-coached South squad at the Senior Bowl. Samuel's best season at South Carolina came last year, when he caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns.

