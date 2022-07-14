NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel-49ers situation remains murky as training camp nears

Report: Deebo-49ers situation remains 'murky' as camp nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Heading into the offseason, the 49ers had two clear needs: trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and sign "wide-back" Deebo Samuel to a contract extension.

Less than two weeks before training camp officially breaks in Santa Clara on July 27, both issues remain unresolved, although Garoppolo reportedly is expected to be traded by the end of the month.

There hasn't been much-reported steam in the 49ers advancing talks with Samuel on a deserved contract extension, even after he showed up to mandatory minicamp in June, a smart personal financial move that also was viewed as a peace offering following a trade request and a bit of offseason drama.

So, where do things currently stand?

"This one is tricky because he reported to mandatory minicamp to avoid the fine," NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported on ESPN's SportsCenter on Thursday morning. "It becomes a very different situation when you get to training camp and all of a sudden you’re saying, OK, this is real now for the team. If they don’t have me, they’re in trouble."

San Francisco's offense would be in peril without the All-Pro receiver, indeed. Samuel carried the 49ers' offense for much of last season, logging 1,405 receiving yards and another 365 yards on the ground. In the playoffs, Samuel compiled 291 total yards over three games.

It's why Samuel is demanding a new deal as he enters the final year of the rookie contract he signed as a second-round pick in 2019. Looking around the NFL at other receivers like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk signing expensive deals this offseason, Samuel is expecting big bucks heading his way.

"He doesn’t have the contract. He has not necessarily lifted his desire to be traded at this point. It’s still murky there," Darlington reported. "I know there was optimism from 49ers camp based on the fact that he reported to mandatory minicamp. I would honestly remove that from the equation here. Whether he reports or not will play a role in his relationship with the 49ers. It definitely went sideways, I can tell you that.

"I talked to Deebo Samuel back when he requested the trade. I just wonder if these few months have allowed the 49ers to get back on the same page where they can get him to agree on a new contract and get him into training camp Day 1.

There's plenty of work to be done for John Lynch and the 49ers' front office.

