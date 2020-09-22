NFL rumors: Dee Ford expected to miss 49ers-Giants with back injury

Report: Ford expected to miss 49ers-Giants with back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers already are without defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, and they reportedly also won't have defensive end Dee Ford.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Ford is expected to miss Week 3 with a back injury, and there's no timetable for his return.

After further evaluation, #49ers DE Dee Ford is expected to miss this week’s game against the #Giants and there’s no clear timetable for his return, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The hope is Ford’s back injury settles down, but it may take some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

Ford missed Sunday's win over the New York Jets after dealing with neck spasms in the middle of the week. It was then revealed his injury was more of a back issue instead of a neck ailment. He played 46 snaps on defense in the 49ers' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and recorded three tackles.

The 49ers acquired Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2019 for a second-round draft pick, and then signed him to a five-year, $85.5 million contract. Ford starred for the Chiefs in 2018 when he played all 16 games and recorded 13 sacks, 29 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and forced seven fumbles.

But Ford was held to just 11 games last season due to injury. He finished the regular season with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ford's back injury is the latest to a long list of health concerns since the 49ers added the former Pro Bowl defensive end.