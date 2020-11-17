NFL rumors: DeAndre Baker's free-agent suitors include 49ers, Chiefs

Report: DeAndre Baker's free-agent suitors include 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly are one of a handful of teams interested in signing free-agent cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Baker, 23, no longer faces four counts of robbery with a firearm after the Florida State Attorney's Office dropped all charges Monday. The 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs all "have made inquiries," the New York Post's Paul Schwartz reported Monday, citing an NFL source.

“I can be a great guy in any locker room they put me in,” Baker said. “I never had a record in my life. I was never in any trouble in my life and still to this day I haven’t been in any trouble, up until this event. I don’t think I’m a risk to any team. I feel like I’m a benefit to any team right now.”

The Giants drafted Baker with the No. 30 overall selection in 2019. New York released him in September because of the charges, and Baker didn't participate in the team's virtual offseason activities or training camp following his arrest in May.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks safety Quinton Dunbar allegedly stole over $70,000 worth of watches and cash, but three witnesses recanted their statements last week. The lawyer representing them was arrested Monday. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Post that William Dean and his clients demanded $1.5 million from Baker in order to change their statements. No mony changed hands, according to The Post.

The NFL won't place Baker on the commissioner's exempt list, according to a document The Post viewed.

The 49ers have had a host of injuries in the secondary this season. Starting cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Emmanuel Moseley have both missed games this season.

Jason Verrett has impressed in Sherman's absence, but 25-year-old Ahkello Witherspoon has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two weeks.