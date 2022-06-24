NFL rumors: David Andrews restructures Patriots contract, creates salary cap space

Report: Andrews restructures Patriots contract to create salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots needed more salary cap space to finish signing their 2022 rookie class, and they've found a way to create that room.

Starting center David Andrews has restructured his contract, per ESPN's Field Yates. The move opened up about $2.1 million in cap space.

According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team now has about $360,000 in cap space after signing rookies Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton and Bailey Zappe, plus restructuring Andrews' deal.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the David Andrews restructure and yesterday's signings of three draft picks is $359,634 - a $217,354 increase. — Miguel Benzan Cap Space Equals 359,634 (@patscap) June 24, 2022

The Patriots now have their entire 2022 draft class signed.

The next notable date for the Patriots is July 26, when training camp begins at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.