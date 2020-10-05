NFL rumors: Darren Waller, Raiders teammates fined for no-mask indoor event

Report: Waller, Raiders teammates fined for no-mask event originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just four weeks into the 2020 NFL season, the Raiders once again are in the headlines for COVID-19 protocol violations. Tight end Darren Waller and several teammates were fined after they were seen without masks at an indoor event benefitting Waller's foundation, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday citing league sources.

The NFL Management Council sent the fine letters to players today. At least the third COVID-related issue for the #Raiders that has led to discipline in recent weeks.



On the plus side, the event raised upwards of $300,000 for Waller’s foundation. https://t.co/XicQHAqJ5C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

According to Rapoport, quarterback Derek Carr was one of the players issued a fine on Monday.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr was among the several players who got fined, and source said his was for $15K. An expensive charity event that raised roughly $300,000. Carr was quoted as saying “We should have kept the masks on, even if we are coming in and they're introducing us." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

It was a charity event for Waller's foundation, which supports young adults dealing with alcohol and drug addiction. The event raised over $300,000, and included contributions both from individual Raiders and the organization.

The Raiders aren't off to a strong start with following the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, as the team and Jon Gruden each were issued six-figure fines after Week 2 due to the Raiders' head coach not properly wearing his mask on the sideline.

Las Vegas also reportedly was fined $50,000 over the weekend after an investigation by the league revealed that an unauthorized Raiders team employee entered the locker room, another violation of the NFL's protocol.

For one of the NFL's most notable organizations, this isn't a good look amid a global pandemic. The consequences likely will increase as punishments continue to get doled out, so the organization will need to take a step back and be more diligent about following the league's protocol, or it could really cost them.