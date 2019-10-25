NFL rumors: Dante Pettis could be trade chip for 49ers before deadline

The 49ers used a pair of draft picks to acquire Emmanuel Sanders this week to bolster the team's receiving core, but could they be moving on from one of the team's pass-catchers as well?

To say Dante Pettis has underperformed in 2019 might be an understatement. Pettis has just nine catches for 83 yards and one touchdown through six games this year.

The former second-round pick reportedly has been brought up in trade discussions, NFL Insider Adam Caplan said on 95.7 The Game on Friday morning.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Dante Pettis is traded on Tuesday, I'll leave you with that," Caplan said.

Now given his production, it's not like general manager John Lynch will be able to simply flip Pettis for a draft pick before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

However, the 49ers are one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL. Lynch could use the potential Pettis provides as part of a larger trade for a big name who could shore up another position of need, especially if there is a significant injury in Sunday's game against Carolina.

Whether it is Pettis or another name, expect to see the 49ers be active in improving the roster prior to the deadline.

