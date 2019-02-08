NFL Rumors: Danny Amendola may leave Dolphins; Patriots reunion possible? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Danny Amendola left the New England Patriots last offseason in free agency to sign a two-year, $12 million contract with the Miami Dolphins with an opt-out option for 2019.

The wide receiver was not shy about discussing his departure, telling ESPN's Mike Reiss in an interview at the time that while he respects Bill Belichick, he would have had to take a pay cut to stay.

Now it appears that the Dolphins may be having second thoughts on Amendola's price tag, as well.

According to the Twitter account Finszone, which describes itself as "[the] Official Twitter of Finszone/TFW," Amendola may be on the move again.

Another scoop coming in: sounds like the #Dolphins will be moving on from WR Danny Amendola this offseason. Was up in the air with Chad O'Shea coming in as the OC, but from what I've been told it sounds like Chris Grier isn't interested in letting Dola stay at $6M. — Finszone (@finszone) February 7, 2019

If the report is to be believed, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier "isn't interested" in keeping Amendola at the $6 million he's owed. It's worth noting former de-facto Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been named the Dolphins' new head coach and brought former Pats' wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea along with him as his offensive coordinator. Both are very familiar with what Amendola can do.

In 2017 in his final season with the Patriots, Amendola recorded 61 receptions on 86 targets for 659 yards. Last year with the Dolphins, he had 59 receptions on 79 targets for 575 yards.

If Amendola were to be released by the Dolphins and become a free agent, it's possible New England may bring him back, as Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are all free agents.

Then again, Amendola likely would have to take another pay cut to return to the Patriots, so he may find a better deal by exploring the open market.

Or, as happens often in the offseason-this may be merely another rumor, and Amendola may well still be wearing white and teal when the Dolphins face off against the Patriots this fall.

