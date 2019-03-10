NFL rumors: Danny Amendola interested in return to Patriots as free agent originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Danny Amendola helped the New England Patriots win two Super Bowl championships. Could he come back to Foxboro and try to win a third?

The veteran wide receiver was released by the Miami Dolphins on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent. Given his history in New England, and the strong on-field chemistry he had with quarterback Tom Brady, it would make sense for New England to pursue Amendola.

The Atheltic's Jeff Howe tweeted Friday that the 33-year-old wideout would be interested in a return to the Pats.

Amendola signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins as a free agent before the 2018 campaign. He played in 15 games for Miami last season and tallied 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins missed the playoffs and fired head coach Adam Gase.

The Patriots certainly could use an upgrade at wide receiver. Josh Gordon is suspended indefinitely and his NFL future is uncertain. Phillip Dorsett is a free agent, and Chris Hogan (also a free agent) is coming off a lackluster 2018 season. Cordarrelle Patterson is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent, too. Julian Edelman, who won Super Bowl LIII MVP, is one of the few bright spots at the position for New England right now.

With NFL free agency starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the 2019 NFL Draft just a little more than a month away, the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart should start to take shape fairly soon. Amendola certainly is a good option if the price is right for both sides.

