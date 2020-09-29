NFL rumors: Damon Arnette could miss significant time with thumb injury

Report: Raiders' Arnette could land on IR with thumb injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders could be without first-round pick Damon Arnette for multiple games due to a thumb injury, according to an NFL Network report.

Arnette has been playing through a fractured left thumb he suffered in training camp and reaggravated the injury when he fell on it during Sunday’s 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

The Ohio State product is expected to see a specialist Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage.