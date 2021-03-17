NFL rumors: D.J. Jones, 49ers agree to one-year free-agency contract
Report: 49ers bring back important DT Jones on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers are bringing back a key piece of their defensive line.
D.J. Jones and the 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source.
The #49ers are re-signing DT D.J. Jones, source said, and he gets a 1-year deal. An underrated starter for them.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021
Jones appeared to confirm the news on his personal Twitter account as well.
Run it back
— DJ Jones (@djjones_44) March 17, 2021
While he doesn't get the same spotlight as players like Nick Bosa, Jones is an important part of the 49ers' defense. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games last season, recording 20 tackles -- seven for loss -- three sacks and three QB hits.
RELATED: How Williams, 49ers' moves impact Jimmy G, QB plan
Jones had a 61.3 Pro Football Focus grade last season, and a 67.8 grade in 2019.
The four-year pro has played 44 regular season games, including 29 starts, for the 49ers. He has 70 tackles -- 13 for loss -- and five sacks in his young career. Jones is just another example of the 49ers prioritizing their own players this offseason.