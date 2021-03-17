NFL rumors: D.J. Jones, 49ers agree to one-year free-agency contract

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
The 49ers are bringing back a key piece of their defensive line.

D.J. Jones and the 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source.

Jones appeared to confirm the news on his personal Twitter account as well.

While he doesn't get the same spotlight as players like Nick Bosa, Jones is an important part of the 49ers' defense. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games last season, recording 20 tackles -- seven for loss -- three sacks and three QB hits. 

Jones had a 61.3 Pro Football Focus grade last season, and a 67.8 grade in 2019. 

The four-year pro has played 44 regular season games, including 29 starts, for the 49ers. He has 70 tackles -- 13 for loss -- and five sacks in his young career. Jones is just another example of the 49ers prioritizing their own players this offseason.

