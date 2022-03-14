NFL Rumors: D.J. Chark drawing interest from Patriots, Raiders

Report: Patriots, Raiders show interest in Jaguars deep threat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and their former offensive coordinator appear to be competing over a pending free-agent wide receiver.

The Patriots and Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders both have interest in Jacksonville Jaguars wideout D.J. Chark, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, Chark is a talented field-stretcher who racked up 1,008 receiving yards on 73 catches with eight touchdowns during a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign. Chark regressed in 2020, though -- 53 catches for 706 yards -- and missed the final 13 games of the 2021 season after fracturing his foot in October.

If Chark can return healthy in 2022, he could help the Patriots fill their need for a talented deep threat. Mac Jones ranked 21st in the NFL on yards per deep pass attempt in 2021, with free-agent signing Nelson Agholor struggling to produce as a traditional "X" receiver.

The question is whether the Patriots are willing to pay Chark (or another free-agent wideout like Allen Robinson) north of $10 million, or whether they'll take their chances on a receiver prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the legal tampering period for NFL free agency officially open as of noon Monday, we may find out soon which path New England chooses.