NFL rumors: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy targeting ex-49ers coach Jim Tomsula

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy seems adamant about adding some 49ers flavor to his new coaching staff in Dallas.

Even before the Cowboys officially announced their new coaching hire, word already was spreading that McCarthy was targeting former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator. Nolan, who has served as the New Orleans' Saints linebackers coach for the last three seasons, previously hired McCarthy to be his offensive coordinator for the 2005 season with San Francisco.

Nolan still is wrapping up his duties with the Saints, but if and when he makes the move to Dallas, there reportedly might be another familiar face in the Cowboys' building. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that McCarthy is targeting another former 49ers head coach -- Jim Tomsula -- for his defensive staff.

As Mike McCarthy works to build out his #Cowboys staff, another familiar name that's being targeted is Jim Tomsula, per sources. Respected D-line coach (and onetime #49ers coach) would take over a talented group in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Tomsula has served as Washington's defensive line coach for the last three seasons, but prior to that, he spent 10 consecutive seasons with the 49ers, originally starting as a defensive line coach before working his way up to head coach in 2015. Tomsula's first two seasons with San Francisco coincided with Nolan's final two, so he has never actually been on the same staff as McCarthy, but it appears Tomsula's reputation precedes him.

And, even if it doesn't, one would imagine he might have a good advocate in Nolan.

As McCarthy zeros in on former 49ers head coaches to fill out his staff, one glaring question remains:

What's Mike Singletary doing?

