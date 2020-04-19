NFL rumors: Cowboys interested in trading for Marquise Goodwin-like WR

The 2020 NFL Draft now is just days away, and the 49ers have been connected to the top receivers ever since they acquired the No. 13 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for DeForest Buckner.

But the 49ers could be looking to move a receiver like Dante Pettis or veteran Marquise Goodwin. They also could find a suitor in a former rival.

Sources have told Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade for a receiver like Goodwin or Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals. Goodwin long has been part of trade rumors ever since it became clear he fell out of coach Kyle Shanahan's rotation last season. The 29-year-old even asked fans last month if the 49ers should trade him.

The speedster signed a three-year, $20 million contract extension before the 2018 season but played in only nine games last year and finished with 186 receiving yards.

Shanahan said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the 49ers "don't want to release Marquise" because of his value, but made it clear that Goodwin could be dealt.

"We could, yeah," Shanahan said when asked about a possible Goodwin trade. "You don't get rid of valuable people just for nothing. So we'll have him come back and compete. If that doesn't work out, we could always possibly trade him.

"There are lots of things that are open, but I don't have the exact answer, yet."

Perhaps the 49ers could look to trade Goodwin to Dallas for a late-round draft pick. The Cowboys own two picks in the fifth round, as do the 49ers. By adding another fifth-round pick, the 49ers could package a deal to move up into the second or third round while holding onto their No. 31 overall pick.

San Francisco owns seven picks in the draft, and adding more can only add to general manager John Lynch's options. This could be the best case scenario for Goodwin, the Cowboys and the 49ers.

Don't be surprised to see the 49ers trying to deal the seven-year vet during the draft.

