NFL rumors: Cowboys had interest in DeVante Parker before Patriots trade

Report: This NFC team had interest in DeVante Parker before Patriots trade

The New England Patriots weren't the only team interested in acquiring Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade.

One of the other teams with interest in Parker was the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys definitely need to add another quality wide receiver to their roster to ensure star quarterback Dak Prescott has enough talent at the skill positions for the Dallas offense to be successful. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are atop the Cowboys' wide receiver depth chart at the moment.

The Cowboys traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick last month. Trading Cooper allowed the Cowboys to free up around $15 million of salary cap space. He wasn't worth his high price tag.

The Patriots were able to land Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. It wasn't a huge cost for New England, especially since the team is expected to land a 2023 third-round compensatory pick for losing star cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Like the Cowboys, the Patriots also should pursue further upgrades at wide receiver. Both of these teams could be in the mix for a wideout during the 2022 NFL Draft later this month. The 2022 draft class is loaded with depth and exciting talent at wide receiver.