NFL Rumors: Cowboys to consider Cam Newton after Patriots release

Report: Could Newton land with Cowboys after Patriots release?

What's next for Cam Newton?

The veteran quarterback is suddenly out of a job after the New England Patriots released him Tuesday to give rookie Mac Jones the starting job. So, what are Newton's options?

The Dallas Cowboys "will do their due diligence" in reviewing Newton's availability, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported Tuesday.

Dallas could be a good fit for Newton if he's willing to accept a backup role. The Cowboys released quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday, leaving Cooper Rush as the lone backup to starter Dak Prescott.

While Prescott is expected to start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 28-year-old has injury concerns after receiving MRIs on his ankle and shoulder this summer. There's a good chance Dallas adds more QB depth anyway, and Newton would provide much more experience than Rush, who has attempted three passes over three NFL seasons.

Newton rushed for 12 touchdowns last season but struggled as a passer in New England, with just eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions for the 7-9 Patriots. He also missed five days last week due to a "misunderstanding" involving COVID testing away from the team facility.

Still, Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler who would be one of the league's top backups if he doesn't land a starting job. Whether the 32-year-old wants to take a backup role remains to be seen, but Newton suggested he's in a good place following his release Tuesday.