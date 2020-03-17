NFL rumors: Cowboys, Amari Cooper agree to five-year, $100M contract

Former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper reportedly got the payday he was looking for in Dallas.

The Cowboys agreed to a five-year contract with Cooper worth up to $100 million, according to multiple reports.

The #Cowboys have reached an agreement in principle with WR Amari Cooper on a 5-year, $100M deal, source says. He never wanted to leave Dallas, and now he sticks around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper turned down "significantly" more money from Redskins to remain in Dallas with hopes to win Super Bowl here, source said tonight. Dallas is where he wanted to be. He's coming back on a five-year, $100 million contract. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020

I'm told this deal also has $60M guaranteed for Amari Cooper, per source. https://t.co/lseAGs9Syl — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2020

The Raiders drafted Cooper No. 4 overall in 2015, and he posted a then-career-high 1,153 receiving yards and a career-best 83 receptions in 2016. Cooper's production slipped in 2017 and the Raiders traded the wide receiver to the Cowboys in 2018. The receiver said he was traded at the behest of owner Mark Davis, and his departure came months after dealing superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

The Silver and Black used the picks from those trades to rejuvenate their roster in last year's draft, selecting running back Josh Jacobs with Chicago's pick and safety Johnathan Abram with Dallas'. Abram's a bright part of the Raiders' future in the secondary despite going down with a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year, while Jacobs set the Raiders' rookie rushing record with 1,150 yards in 13 games last season.

Cooper, meanwhile, hit his stride in Dallas. In parts of two seasons with the Cowboys, Cooper has scored 14 touchdowns -- just five fewer than he did with the Raiders -- and amassed 1,914 receiving yards.

