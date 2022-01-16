NFL rumors: Cowboys-49ers result could lead Jerry Jones to make changes

Report: Cowboys-49ers result could lead Jones to make changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys are favored heading into Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game showdown, and a 49ers win could lead to sweeping changes for America's Team.

A loss to the 49ers on Sunday "would prompt Jones to at least consider the direction of the team," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning citing league sources. Mike McCarthy is in his second season as the Cowboys' head coach.

The Cowboys' coordinators, Kellan Moore on offense and Dan Quinn on defense, both reportedly are drawing significant interest for open head coaching vacancies around the league.

Jones and the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996, and with one of the league's top offenses this season, there certainly are championship expectations in Dallas.

"If this season doesn't end the way Jerry thinks it should, don't be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later," one source who knows Jones well told La Canfora. "He does not want to lose him."

Quinn has some familiarity with the 49ers' staff, as Kyle Shanahan worked as Quinn's offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and '16.

McCarthy and the Cowboys went 12-5 this season, but a loss to a 49ers team that squeaked into the playoffs in Week 18 would leave a sour taste in Jones and the rest of the front office's mouths.

If Shanahan and Co. can pull off a win Sunday in Dallas, we could see plenty of turnover for the Cowboys this offseason.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast