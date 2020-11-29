NFL Rumors: Could Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo become a head coach soon?

Could Pats assistant Jerod Mayo become a head coach soon? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jerod Mayo has drawn positive reviews since becoming the New England Patriots' inside linebackers coach in 2019. He may not have that job for long, though.

Mayo is "emerging as a rising star in NFL coaching circles," the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported this weekend, sharing conversations with NFL sources who believe the ex-Patriot could be a head coach very soon.

"Jerod is a strong leader of men," an NFL source told Wilson. "He’s incredibly smart with outstanding emotional intelligence and knowledge. I wouldn’t bet against him becoming a head coach very soon and being very successful."

Mayo's predecessor, Brian Flores, has found success with the Miami Dolphins after three years as the Patriots' linebackers coach, and the source believes Mayo is similarly capable of "energizing a franchise."

Wilson suggested Mayo could be a strong fit in Houston after the Texans fired Bill O'Brien earlier this season. Another former Patriots linebacker, Mike Vrabel, rose through the Texans' coaching ranks up to defensive coordinator before taking the Tennessee Titans' head coach job.

So, when might Mayo be headed for greener pastures? Joining "Patriots Pregame Live" on Sunday, NFL reporter Albert Breer noted the 34-year-old is still "a year or two away" from becoming a serious head coach candidate.

The Pregame Live crew, including @tomecurran & @albertbreer, discuss Jerod Mayo's potential head coaching candidacy. pic.twitter.com/6yGQzPnzEr — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 29, 2020

Still, it sounds like Mayo has a bright future -- one that likely will take him beyond Foxboro.