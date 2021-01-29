NFL rumors: Could one AFC contender be a Zach Ertz trade partner for Eagles?

Could AFC contender be a Zach Ertz trade partner? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zach Ertz is possibly the greatest tight end in Eagles history, a pivotal figure in the Super Bowl LII victory, and a fantastic human being off the field.

He's also likely on his way out of Philadelphia this offseason.

The Eagles are widely expected to try and move Ertz in some sort of trade before next year. It seems that Ertz himself knows he's likely gone before kickoff this coming fall.

The 30-year-old still might have something left in the tank, though, and there are plenty of teams around the NFL who will be willing to take a shot on the three-time Pro Bowler.

One of those teams might've just exited the playoffs last Sunday.

In the Buffalo Bills' season-ending press conference Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it sound pretty clear that he wants to upgrade the tight end position:

"It was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off.'"

That's about as straightforward as it gets.

The Bills saw some production from Dawson Knox as the season wore on, but tight end is a hard position to get production from young players, and the Bills' Super Bowl window is currently extremely open. There's no time to waste with Josh Allen still on his rookie contract.

Even if Ertz only has a couple years of quality tight end play left in him, the Bills would be better suited having an experienced former stud who can still show out like Ertz than Knox as TE1.

Now, what could the Eagles get in return for a 30-year-old tight end who is past his prime and carries a $12 million cap hit in 2021? They can't ask for the world, but a mid-round draft pick seems reasonable. Last offseason, the Ravens traded Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks. Perhaps Ertz can fetch a third-round pick, if Buffalo really wants to upgrade the position that badly.

We'll see what the future holds for the Eagles great. Odds are good it won't be midnight green.

