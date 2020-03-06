NFL Rumors: Who could be the 'mystery team' in Tom Brady free agency hunt?

You can fill out another space on your Tom Brady free agency Bingo board.

During an appearance Friday on ESPN's "Get Up!", NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that there's -- wait for it -- a mystery team in play to sign Brady if he doesn't return to the New England Patriots in 2020.

"I was told the Titans believe that they have a pretty good chance in a head-to-head match-up with the Patriots to land Tom Brady."



-@JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/OjQfvVZxKt



— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2020

"I'm also told there's a mystery team, a third team, that's firmly in the mix," Fowler said, after reporting that the Titans believe they're serious contenders to land Brady, who is good friends with Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel.

A free-agent rumor mill is nothing without a good mystery team. So, which club is the dark horse in the Brady sweepstakes?

Fowler mentions the mystery team as the "third team" outside New England and Tennessee, so it's possible he's referring to a club that's already been tied to Brady -- the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or San Francisco 49ers -- as being a more serious suitor for Brady than we thought.

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins both have downplayed their potential interest in Brady, so we suppose that makes them mystery team candidates.

But what if Fowler's unidentified squad is one we literally haven't discussed at all? This is pure speculation, but we'd take John Elway's Denver Broncos, who came out of nowhere to sign Peyton Manning in 2012 and have rotated through mediocre quarterbacks ever since.

The most likely scenario, though, is that this mystery team remains a mystery, and we just wasted minutes of our life trying to solve it.

