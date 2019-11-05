There are some moves that just make too much sense, and the Philadelphia Eagles seem poised to make one of those moves.

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in free-agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews for a physical, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reported Tuesday.

Matthews, an Eagles draft pick in 2014, has played 60 of his 71 career games in Philly over two separate stints, the second of which came in 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles need depth at wide receiver anyway after DeSean Jackson underwent surgery Tuesday, and Matthews would be a familiar face who could integrate into the offense quickly.

Oh, and one more subplot to Philly reportedly pursuing Matthews: The 27-year-old spent about four months in the summer of 2018 with the New England Patriots, who happen to be the Eagles' opponent in Week 11 following both teams' bye weeks in Week 10.

Matthews played in just one game this season for the San Francisco 49ers before being released in late October.

But if the Eagles were to sign Matthews, they could deploy him in Week 11 against the Patriots and potentially mine him for insight into their upcoming opponent.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Could Eagles sign Jordan Matthews ahead of Patriots matchup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston